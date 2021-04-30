Centre to import 450,000 vials of Remdesivir; first consignment expected today

As states across India report a shortage of Remdesivir, the Central government has started importing the crucial drug used in Covid treatment. The first consignment of 75,000 vials of the medicine will be arriving later today and another 375,000 vials are expected before July this year, it said. The government also added that it has ramped up the production of the medicine indigenously from 3.8 million vials a month to over 10.3 million a month.

“HLL Lifecare Ltd, a government owned company, has ordered 450,000 vials of Remdesivir. It is expected that Gilead Sciences Inc. USA will dispatch 75,000 to 100,00 vials in the next one or two days. Further one hundred thousand quantities will also be supplied by May 15. Egypt-based EVA pharma will also supply almost 10,000 vials initially followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days or till July,” a statement released by the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers said on Friday.

While the shortage of the drug in the states has led to high price black marketing of the same, the government said that a total of 1.373 million vials have been supplied across the country by various drug companies in the last seven days.

“The daily supply of Remdesivir has gone up from 67,900 vials on April 11 to 209,000 vials on April, 28,2021,” the government said as it also issued advisory to states and Union Territories to facilitate transportation of Remdesivir supplies across the country.

On April 11, the government had put a moratorium on the export of the medicine to boost its availability in India. Its price was capped at ₹3,500 per vial on April 17.

The drug has also been exempted from custom duties till October 31, 2021, along with beta cyclodextrin which is an important component used in its manufacturing.