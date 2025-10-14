Centre’s proposed amendment could cut Punjab role in Bhakra Beas Management Board

The Centre has proposed an amendment to the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, to restructure the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), a move that could dilute Punjab’s role in the interstate body. Punjab has expressed unease in recent years over decisions by the central government that, according to state officials, gradually shift BBMB from a caretaker institution into one under direct central control. (PTI)

At present, Punjab and Haryana have a permanent member each in BBMB. However, the Centre has proposed to increase it to four by giving representation to Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as well, according to a letter sent by the Union ministry of power to the four state governments. HT has reviewed a copy of the letter. The Centre has sought feedback from the states on the proposed amendment.

According to the proposed amendment to Section 79(2)(a) of the Act, BBMB will comprise a whole-time chairperson and four whole-time members — one each from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh — to be appointed by the central government. Currently, the board consists of two whole-time members: one traditionally responsible for power (from Punjab) and the other for irrigation (from Haryana).

The proposed inclusion of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh with equal representation has not gone down well in Punjab as the state holds 58% share in BBMB’s water and power allocations and has historically borne the highest financial and operational responsibility for these projects.

“The issue — particularly the demand by Rajasthan for a permanent seat in BBMB — has been pending for years and has been repeatedly opposed by Punjab in meetings of the North Zonal Council (NZC), which is chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite the lack of consensus in these forums, the Centre has now moved forward with the amendment, raising concerns over Punjab’s role as it will further dilute the state’s power in BBMB,” said a state power official, saying the move will be opposed.

Another point of concern is the lack of clarity in the proposed amendment regarding the specific roles and responsibilities of the four whole-time members. BBMB’s core functions are limited to power generation and irrigation management, and the current two-member system has been considered adequate for decades.

Punjab has expressed unease in recent years over decisions by the central government that, according to state officials, gradually shift BBMB from a caretaker institution into one under direct central control. “Deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at BBMB installations, which was implemented despite opposition from Punjab, is one of such example and now the Centre has proposed these amendments,” said another official privy to the development.

When BBMB was created following the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, it was done with the understanding that the central government would administer the board neutrally, primarily to manage the assets and interests of Punjab and Haryana.

Official responses to the latest move from the four state governments were awaited till the time of going to press.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had earlier opposed the sharing of extra water with Haryana and the deployment of CISF.