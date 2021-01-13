IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chennai Airport gearing up for makeover, project worth 2,467 cr underway
The project for modernisation of the Chennai Airport is planned in two stages.(Twitter/@aaichnairport)
The project for modernisation of the Chennai Airport is planned in two stages.(Twitter/@aaichnairport)
india news

Chennai Airport gearing up for makeover, project worth 2,467 cr underway

The estimated cost of the project is 2,467 crores which also includes integration of airside corridor for seamless flow, augmentation of contact bays, integration of multi-level mechanized car park and Metro rail.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:07 PM IST

As the Chennai Airport is all set to get a swanky makeover due to tremendous traffic growth over the years, the authorities are planning modernisation of the airport in two phases to provide a world-class terminal to passengers.

The estimated cost of the project is 2,467 crores which also includes integration of airside corridor for seamless flow, augmentation of contact bays, integration of multi-level mechanized car park and Metro rail, according to the press release by the Corporate Communication Directorate of the Airports Authority of India on Wednesday.

The modernisation of the Chennai Airport is planned in two stages -- the first stage has seen dismantling of the existing Domestic Terminal T-2 with an area of 19,250 square metres (sqm) for construction of the new facility which is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2021, while the second phase of Chennai Airport Modernisation commenced in the year 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the prestigious project.

The second stage will be the demolishment of International Terminal T-3, with an area of 42,300 sqm. and construction of the New Terminal. The total project will be commissioned by December 2022.

The New combined terminal (Stage-1 Stage-2) which will function as one large Integrated terminal for International and Domestic operations having a total area of 2,18,000 sqm will enhance the present capacity from 21 million passengers per annum to 35 million passengers per annum.

It will also be GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant, with various eco-friendly materials planned to be used during the construction phase. "A host of new facilities will ensure passengers flow is smooth and safety/security aspects are given equal importance. Apart from multiple lounges and master concessionaires, Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) Passenger Flow Monitoring System (PFMS) and Boarding Process Control e-Gates will enhance passenger convenience," the authorities said.

With the commissioning of Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP), the present 1200 car parking capacity will increase to 3,000. The buildings will accommodate car parking area along with spaces created for commercial use.

The AAI has also taken up works to enhance the efficiency of operational area (airside) of the airport by constructing Rapid Exit Taxiways (RET's), taxiways to the main runway (07/25), taxiway straightening works etc. The RETs will reduce runway occupancy time of aircraft.

The Chennai Airport is the fourth biggest airport in India in terms of passenger handled every year. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai airport
app
Close
e-paper
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Piyush Goyal noted that the ecosystem of government, private sector, the institute of company secretaries, industrial bodies and institutions, among others, are all equal stakeholders in the future of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi,(ANI Photo )
Ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi,(ANI Photo )
india news

Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The Estonian envoy further said the way of aggressiveness shown by India against terrorism is welcome and it is known to all that India has always raised the concern of terrorism in all global fora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.(REUTERS)
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.(REUTERS)
india news

Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:50 PM IST
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers carry the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at cold storage in Jammu on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Workers carry the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at cold storage in Jammu on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Ahead of the pan-India start of inoculation drive on January 16, state governments have firmed up their plans and fine-tuned logistical details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
  • Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The IMD said the lowest minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.(HT PHOTO)
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • In its judgment, the court said that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.(AFP)
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.(AFP)
india news

Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:27 PM IST
On Tuesday, Kailash Choudhary, who is also Minister of State for Agriculture, had said the government was willing to go ahead with the meeting and it was for the farmer groups to decide what they want.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a series of tweets, health ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states.(ANI Photo)
In a series of tweets, health ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
india news

‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The LCA Tejas Mk-1A is a domestically designed, developed and manufactured state of the art modern 4+ generation fighter jet. It will serve as a potent platform to meet the IAF’s operational requirements, the Union defence ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra had received a lesser number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than what was expected to arrive.(PTI | Representational image)
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra had received a lesser number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than what was expected to arrive.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:49 PM IST
In a series of tweets, the ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states and the allocation has been made based on the priority list of healthcare workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Srinagar resident undergoes a Covid-19 test.(ANI)
A Srinagar resident undergoes a Covid-19 test.(ANI)
india news

For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive reach Madurai by 11 am on Thursday and will spend about four hours in the temple town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
india news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports Reuters quoting govt official. In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60. People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP