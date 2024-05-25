 Chhattisgarh: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast at explosives factory in Bemetara | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast at explosives factory in Bemetara

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Eyewitnesses told local news channels that at least 100 people were working in the explosives manufacturing factory when the blast took place

Raipur: At least one person was killed and six others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Saturday, officials aware of the incident said.

The explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village (Twitter Photo)
The explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village (Twitter Photo)

Bemetara collector Ranbir Sharma said that the explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village in the Berla development block.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Police and rescue teams were rushed to the site after the incident. The employees of the unit have been evacuated, and the situation is under control,” he said.

Sharma further said fire brigade teams and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed at the spot.

The injured are admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur. “Six persons injured in the blast were taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur for treatment. One person was brought dead”, the hospital’s public relations officer, Shubhra Singh, told media. 

Eyewitnesses told local news channels that at least 100 people were working in the explosives manufacturing factory when the blast took place.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast at explosives factory in Bemetara
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On