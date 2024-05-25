Chhattisgarh: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast at explosives factory in Bemetara

Raipur: At least one person was killed and six others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Saturday, officials aware of the incident said. The explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village (Twitter Photo)

Bemetara collector Ranbir Sharma said that the explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village in the Berla development block.

“Police and rescue teams were rushed to the site after the incident. The employees of the unit have been evacuated, and the situation is under control,” he said.

Sharma further said fire brigade teams and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed at the spot.

The injured are admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur. “Six persons injured in the blast were taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur for treatment. One person was brought dead”, the hospital’s public relations officer, Shubhra Singh, told media.

Eyewitnesses told local news channels that at least 100 people were working in the explosives manufacturing factory when the blast took place.