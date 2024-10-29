Chhattisgarh: 19 Maoists arrested by joint team of security forces in Sukma

BASTAR: Nineteen Maoists have been arrested by security forces in separate operations in Bastar’s Sukma district, police said on Tuesday. The arrests were made by a joint team of security fores that was conducting anti-naxal operations. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

According to a statement by Sukma police, 14 Maoists were apprehended from the Jagargunda police station area, while five were arrested from the Bhejji police station area which comes under Konta area committee of the CPI (Maoist). Security forces also seized three gelatin rods, 300 gm of gunpowder, cordex wire, detonators, electric wire and batteries from the 14 Maoists.

“Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), 219th and 150th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite unit of CRPF) were out for anti-naxal operations in various parts of the district on Tuesday and arrested these Maoists from different places,” the statement said.

“Of the 14 men, aged between 18 to 40 years, held in Jagargunda, three carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh each. The trio included Barse Hadma (25), a militia commander, and Barse Nagesh (20) and Hemla Jitu (18), who were working with CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli, a frontal wing of Maoists),” the statement added.

The five Maoists arrested from Bhejji were allegedly involved in the murder of a villager in Bhandarpadar in September and an electrician engaged in laying a power transmission line in the same village in February this year.