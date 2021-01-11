IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / China pulls back 10,000 troops from Ladakh theatre
The Indian Army is not only defending the Ladakh LAC but also keeping a close watch on PLA moves in Central, Sikkim and Eastern sectors with the Chinese army continuing to build military infrastructure in Tibet.(Twitter/@ADGPI)
The Indian Army is not only defending the Ladakh LAC but also keeping a close watch on PLA moves in Central, Sikkim and Eastern sectors with the Chinese army continuing to build military infrastructure in Tibet.(Twitter/@ADGPI)
india news

China pulls back 10,000 troops from Ladakh theatre

  • The Indian army is closely monitoring the developments in the Ladakh theatre as a re-induction of troops by the PLA in the sector cannot be ruled out.
READ FULL STORY
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:02 PM IST

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has pulled back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions in the midst of the ongoing border standoff between India and China, officials familiar with the development said on Monday.

ALSO WATCH | Indian Army detains Chinese soldier after he crosses LAC in Ladakh



But despite withdrawing around 10,000 troops, the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged, said one of the officials cited above. The withdrawal of troops appears to be linked to extreme weather conditions in the sector, said a second official.


The Chinese troop withdrawal, experts said, has to be seen against the backdrop of the overall Indian and Chinese military deployments in the theatre --- both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and weaponry in their forward and depth areas.


“In winters, large-scale or even limited military operations are ruled out. That’s possibly the reason why the PLA has withdrawn troops from depth areas,” said former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General (retd) DS Hooda.


The reduction of 10,000 troops has happened over the last week to 10 days, said a third official. The Indian army is closely monitoring the developments in the Ladakh theatre as a re-induction of troops by the PLA in the sector cannot be ruled out, said a fourth official.


The Ladakh standoff is in its ninth month, with soldiers holding forward positions at friction points in extreme weather conditions. The two armies have held eight rounds of military talks so far, with dates yet to be announced for the delayed ninth round of dialogue between corps commander-level officers.


Even as the ground situation remains unchanged in the Ladakh sector, chief of defence (CDS) staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday reached Leh for a security review of the sensitive area. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also visited forward areas in eastern Ladakh on Monday.


General Rawat’s two-day tour will also see him visit forward locations in Kashmir.


During the Ladakh leg of the tour, the CDS will be briefed by the local military leadership on the prevailing security situation, officials said. He will also visit forward areas in the sector and interact with troops deployed there.


The air chief on Monday visited air force stations and advanced landing grounds (ALGs) in the Ladakh sector, the IAF said in a statement.


The air chief was briefed on the air force's operational readiness to deal with any contingency in the Ladakh theatre, amid the ongoing border row with China. He also interacted with IAF personnel deployed at forward locations.


"During his visit to Thoise, he reviewed the ongoing logistics operations for support and sustenance of troops in the winter season. He also visited DBO and Nyoma ALGs where he was given a security overview in the respective sub-sectors," the statement said.


The air chief also joined the CDS for a comprehensive discussion on operational matters with senior IAF and Indian Army commanders at the Leh airbase, it added.


In a year-end review of major developments published on January 1, the defence ministry said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) escalated the situation in the sensitive theatre by using unorthodox weapons against Indian soldiers and amassing a large number of troops during the ongoing border standoff along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).


The ministry said the PLA attempted to alter the status quo in the sector by force but the Indian Army was well-entrenched to counter any misadventure by the adversary.


In his first official engagement outside the Capital in the New Year, General Rawat visited India’s forward air bases in the eastern sector on January 2-3 and interacted with frontline soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.


“Nothing can deter the Indian armed forces from remaining steadfast in their call of duty,” he said during that visit. While the current border row is confined to the Ladakh theatre, the Indian military is on high alert to deal with any misadventure by the Chinese forces all along the border --- stretching from Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.


While India has consistently pushed for comprehensive disengagement at all flashpoints and restoration of status quo ante of early April during the military talks, the Chinese side wants the Indian Army to first pull back troops deployed on strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.


The Indian Army swiftly moved and occupied a series of key heights to prevent the PLA from grabbing Indian territory on the southern bank in a stealthy midnight move on August 29.


The Indian Army now controls ridgeline positions on the southern bank of Pangong Tso that allow it to completely dominate the sector and keep an eye on Chinese military activity, with the positions scattered across Rezang La, Reqin pass, Gurung Hill and Magar heights.


The Indian Army has also taken control of key heights overlooking the PLA’s deployments on the Finger 4 ridgeline on the northern bank of Pangong Tso where rival soldiers are deployed barely a few hundred metres from each other. The developments on both banks of Pangong Tso have increased India’s bargaining power during talks with the Chinese side, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
india news

No chief guest this R-Day

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
This will be the first time in at least five decades that the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar, will not have a chief guest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta’s lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.(HT PHOTO)
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta’s lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.(HT PHOTO)
india news

SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The state government has sought removal of the Lokayukta, alleging various acts of impropriety and unjustified personal demands by him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India’s Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn’t have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.(HT Photo)
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India’s Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn’t have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.(HT Photo)
india news

Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:38 AM IST
He also rebutted past criticism that India’s progress towards the vaccination drive had been slow. He cautioned states not to let rumours and misinformation to gain currency; many vested interest groups or even corporate rivals may try to derail India’s vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.(PTI photo)
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.(PTI photo)
india news

30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Yasin Malik, who shunned terrorism to join politics in 1994, has been accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping that he and his associates allegedly executed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Nadda addressed a “Vijay Sankalpa” (victory pledge) rally in Barak Valley’s Silchar, beginning the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest. (Representative Image)(PTI)
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest. (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
In its affidavit filed hours after Monday’s hearing, the government told the court that the three legislations are a result of two decades of deliberations and that the demand to repeal them in entirety is “neither justifiable nor acceptable.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:18 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets. (Representative Image)(AP)
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Farmers’ unions spearheading the fight against the farm laws said they “are unanimous in their decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”, the statement added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
india news

PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in New Delhi to discuss the Supreme Court observations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places. (Representative Image)(PTI)
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places. (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low

By Chetan Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Union minister says no scientific reports on transmission of bird flu to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India. (Representative Image)(Sant Arora/HT)
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India. (Representative Image)(Sant Arora/HT)
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Even in states free from the avian flu so far, consumption of poultry has plunged, several stakeholders said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Stubble burning(HT File Photo)
File photo: Stubble burning(HT File Photo)
india news

SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday expressed confidence that the party would return to power in Assam, predicting that it would win over 100 of the 126 assembly seats in upcoming elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
A surge in avian influenza or bird flu, an outbreak that has now spread to 10 states, has decimated over three dozen large farms, shut down hundreds of hatcheries and upended supply chains as more poultry farmers confront the pervasive fear of its rapid spread
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP