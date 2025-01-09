Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chinese drone found in high-security Bhopal Central Jail; probe on

PTI |
Jan 09, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bangre said that no one saw the drone landing in the jail premises.

A China-made drone has been found lying inside the high-security Bhopal Central Jail, prompting authorities to launch a probe into it, an official said on Thursday.

The black drone was charged and weighed 30 to 40 gm. (Representative/Unsplash)
The black drone was charged and weighed 30 to 40 gm. (Representative/Unsplash)

A guard near B-block building inside the prison spotted the black drone, which was charged and weighed 30 to 40 gm, between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday, jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bangre told PTI.

No one saw the drone landing in the jail premises, he said, adding that prima facie it appears the unmanned aerial device might be of children who were playing with it near the prison.

The jail, spread over 151 acres, houses 3,600 prisoners against its capacity of 2,600, another official said.

These include 69 prisoners, including 32 associated with the banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who are lodged in a high-security zone of the jail, Bangre said.

"We have handed over the drone to the Gandhi Nagar police. They have launched an investigation into the recovery of the China-made drone which was charged," he said.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police HC Mishra could not be contacted for more information in the matter.

The Bhopal Central Jail was in the news in November 2016, when eight undertrials associated with the SIMI killed a prison guard and escaped. They were killed by police after they opened fire on the security personnel on the outskirts of Bhopal.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On