Chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder laid to rest with full military honour
Chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder laid to rest with full military honour

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs paid their tribute to the brigadier at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute to the brigadier at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who died in a chopper crash two days ago, was laid to rest with full military honour on Friday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force -- General MM Naravane, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari -- paid their tribute to the brigadier at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment. His wife and daughter also paid their last respects.

Among others, national security advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khatter also paid their tribute to Brigadier Lidder.

The Army said the mortal remains of only three persons -- General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier Lidder -- had been positively identified so far.

Also read | Counterterror specialist among victims of Coonoor crash

The bodies of all the 13 victims were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore to the Palam air base on Thursday evening in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, is fighting for his life at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects at the Palam air base.

Friday, December 10, 2021
