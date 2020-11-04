CISF personnel at airports to use palm-top devices to register prohibited items

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:37 IST

Around 1,000 prohibited items are recovered daily by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from passengers travelling from airports in Mumbai and other cities.

So far, CISF personnel has been keeping a manual record of the seized items along with the passengers’ details. But the time-consuming process is set for a makeover soon.

CISF personnel will receive palm-top devices, which will be connected to Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), and will help them record the data quickly and efficiently.

At present, a pilot project is in progress at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The new system will help CISF authorities to disengage their personnel in maintaining voluminous data and focus on their core responsibility of security mechanisms.

“The personnel posted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has been provided with hand-held palmtop devices for e- registration of seized items from passengers’ baggage due to security concerns,” said a CISF official.

“The technology helps in entering and saving data of explosive trace detector (ETD) items removed electronically. The new mechanism will make it more convenient and faster than the existing manual entry of seized items in registers,” said a CISF official from Hyderabad.

“We will provide our staff with a dedicated web portal that will download data and maintain records. The palmtop device is an Android-based mobile application (app) and will be connected to X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems (X-BIS) machine,” he added.

CISF, which is in charge of security at most of the major airports in the country, has around 10,000 personnel deployed at airports in Delhi and Mumbai.

“CISF personnel is also posted at Taj Santacruz, which is located within the premises of Terminal-1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The palm-top devices will give CISF personnel more time for security work,” said an official posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.