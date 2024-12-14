Uproar in Lok Sabha after NDA cites Indira Gandhi’s letter on Savarkar

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Saturday invoked a letter written by former prime minister Indira Gandhi praising V D Savarkar, triggering heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha between the treasury benches and Congress members. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde speaks in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (SansadTV YouTube)

Referring to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s earlier criticism of Savarkar, Shinde read out Gandhi’s letter: “Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British government has its own importance in the annals of our freedom movement. I wish success to the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of this remarkable son of India.”

Shinde then questioned Rahul Gandhi, “Was your grandmother, Indira Gandhi, also against the Constitution in praising Savarkar? We take pride in Savarkar ji and his contribution to the nation.”

The remarks sparked uproar, with Congress MPs storming the Well of the House, demanding that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to respond. However, Shinde refused to yield. Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was presiding over the session, said that Gandhi would be permitted to speak only after Shinde concluded his speech.

Accusing the Congress of ignoring constitutional matters, Shinde said, “Rahul ji has talked about everything except the Constitution. But he forgot that in 1984, the Congress was responsible for non-stop violence against Sikh brothers. In 1964, 1,070 communal riots occurred during the Congress rule. Remember how bullets were fired at ‘kar sevaks’ and the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts took place under their tenure? In the last 10 years, not a single bomb blast has happened in the country.” Shinde also asked whether Shiv Sena (UBT) also agrees with the Congress leader’s remarks.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also targeted Congress, saying, “Indira Gandhi had even funded Savarkar’s trust. The Congress should stop spreading lies. Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar.”

Responding later, Rahul Gandhi said, “I had asked Indira Gandhi ji about her views on Savarkar, and she said, ‘Savarkar apologised to the British... Gandhi ji went to jail, Nehru ji went to jail, but Savarkar ji sought forgiveness.’”

BJP’s Anurag Thakur also criticised Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He said, “Some people carry the Constitution in their hands, but they can’t even tell how many pages it has because they’ve never opened it.” Thakur quoted senior advocate Gopal Shankar Narayan: “Our Constitution was crafted by the finest and most emancipated minds of the time and thankfully not directed by the confused Nehruvian social policy. Were it not for the strength of the document, Indira Gandhi would have been compelled to end the darkest episode in Independent India by ending the Emergency.”

Thakur said, “During his time, he spoke about cutting off thumbs, but it was you who massacred Sikhs. You carry the Constitution around, but you were the ones who destroyed it,” Thakur added.

Rahul Gandhi, citing the story of Eklavya, said the government was “chopping off the thumb of the youth, tillers, backward classes and the poor” through monopolies, the Agnipath scheme, teargas use against farmers, lateral entry policies, and paper leaks.

In a post on X, Shrikant Shinde said, “The Shiv Sena vehemently condemns the shameless character assassination of Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji... This repeated affront to Savarkar ji is not just an insult to one man but an attack on the pride of every Maharashtrian and every patriotic Indian.” He warned, “Any further disrespect towards Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji will be met with unwavering resistance.”

BJP also presented a letter written by Indira Gandhi in 1980 in which she called Savarkar the “prodigal son of India.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared Indira Gandhi’s letter on X saying, ”This document is for Rahul Gandhi Ji as he made an incorrect statement in Lok Sabha about Veer Savarkar.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and IT cell head Amit Malviya shared excerpts of the speech on social media. Patra pointed to Gandhi’s references to “tapasya generating heat” and Eklavya, saying, “Such knowledge comes from George Soros.” Malviya said, “This round goes to Rahul Gandhi. He remains the undisputed king of bloopers.”

Gandhi had earlier cited Savarkar’s views that “there was nothing Indian about the Constitution” and accused the BJP of “ridiculing” its “supreme leader” by claiming to protect it.