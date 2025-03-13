Class 12 students who miss March 15 board exam due to Holi can appear in special exam: CBSE

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said Class 12 students who are unable to appear for the board examination on March 15 due to Holi celebrations, would be allowed to take the exam later. Students entering an examination centre to appear for the CBSE Class 12 exam in Patna (HT FILE PHOTO/Santosh Kumar)

Examination for Hindi core and Hindi elective for Class 12 is scheduled on March 15, according to the CBSE board examination schedule.

In a statement, CBSE said Holi would be celebrated in most parts of the country on March 14 but “in a few places, either the celebrations would take place on March 15, 2025 or the celebrations would spill over to March 15, 2025.”

“Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while the examination would be held on March 15, 2025, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on that day, i.e.. March 15, 2025. It has, further, been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in national or international level sports even,” the board said in the statement.

Since 2018, CBSE has been holding special examinations for students who miss their exams because they are participating in national and international sports events.

CBSE board examination 2025 for Class 12 began on February 15 and will continue till April 4.