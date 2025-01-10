Class 3 girl collapses at school, dies; doctors suspect cardiac arrest

AHMEDABAD: An 8-year-old girl in Ahmedabad collapsed and died in the school lobby on Friday morning, the school said in a statement. Joint commissioner of police Neeraj Badgujar said the police were informed about the death of the student by the hospital (Shutterstock/Representative Image)

“This morning the student arrived at school at usual. Shortly after climbing the stairs, to the first floor, she felt unwell and sat down on a chair. Within moments, she collapsed. Our teachers immediately administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and rushed her the nearest hospital,” according to a statement by the management of Zebar School for Children in Ahmedabad.

“Despite their efforts, the doctors informed us that she suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital,” it added.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video clip, the girl, a Class 3 student, is seen stopping in the middle of the corridor to her classroom for a few seconds before walking to a chair a few metres ahead. She sits on the chair and collapses a few moments later.

School principal Sharmishtha Sinha said the teachers administered her CPR and called an ambulance. But considering the girl’s serious health condition, the staff decided to take her to a nearby private hospital in their own vehicle, she said, according to PTI.

“Doctors there told us that Gargi had suffered a cardiac arrest. They tried to revive her and also kept her on a ventilator support, but she could not survive,” she added.

Neeraj Badgujar, joint commissioner of police, Sector-1, Ahmedabad city, said the police were informed about the death of the student by the hospital and an investigation has been launched.

The school said that it was extending all necessary support to her family and classmates to cope with the tragic event.