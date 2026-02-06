Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday initiated formal consultations for the 2026–27 state budget, beginning a series of department-wise reviews. CM begins budget talks with review of depts

The first session was held with the forest and environment department at Vidhana Soudha, where the chief minister, who also oversees the finance portfolio, examined the department’s performance so far and its funding requirements for the coming fiscal year.

The discussions form part of a broader pre-budget exercise that will shape spending priorities across the government.

Siddaramaiah, who has presented more state budgets than any of his predecessors, is preparing to table what will be his 16th budget. The run-up to the exercise has drawn attention in political and administrative circles, with interest in how allocations will be structured this year.

The meeting on Thursday included minister for forest and environment Eshwar Khandre, financial advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, chief secretary to the government Dr Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary Anjum Parwez, and officials from the finance and forest departments.

In the coming days, the chief minister is expected to continue consultations with other departments. These sessions will assess the state’s economic position, revenue collection projections and sector-specific requirements, which will guide the distribution of funds in the budget.

A central consideration in the deliberations is the substantial financial commitment required to sustain the Congress government’s Five Guarantee Schemes, which remain a major component of state expenditure planning.

Meanhile, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar sought to firmly quell speculation of a leadership rift within the ruling Congress, asserting that chief minister Siddaramaiah enjoys the full backing of the party’s legislators and that the government remains united amid renewed chatter of a power struggle at the top.

Shivakumar’s remarks come against the backdrop of persistent speculation within political circles over a possible change in leadership, fuelled by internal discussions on power-sharing, social media posts by party leaders and heightened political activity.

“My strength is 139 people, including Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah is also with me, one hundred percent, no question. Both of us are working together, hand in hand,” Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said, underlining the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) stands solidly behind the chief minister.