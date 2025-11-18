CM meets PM, seeks action on agri issues, flood compensation

Chief minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and delivered a memorandum urging the Centre to act on long-pending issues connected to irrigation, drinking water supply, flood compensation, sugarcane pricing and a long standing request for an AIIMS in Raichur. Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said he asked the Prime Minister to help move forward approvals for a number of water-related projects. He sought clearances for the Samatholana Barrage Project and requested that the Central Water Commission be directed to issue the decisions required for it to progress. He also called for the Gazette Notification of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal Two award, which he said had been awaiting action for a decade. Siddaramaiah further asked the Centre to release ₹5,300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project, an allocation previously announced in the Union Budget.

On the Kalasa Banduri project, he said, “Clearances from the environment and wildlife departments are essential to provide drinking water to the people of Hubballi and Dharwad.”

Siddaramaiah also described widespread damage caused by this year’s monsoon. According to the memorandum, large tracts of farmland were destroyed, affecting 1,900,000 farmers, and many homes, roads and schools were damaged. Karnataka has sought ₹2,136 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund, including support to cover input subsidy gaps and funds for restoring public infrastructure.

Delays in the release of central allocations under the Jal Jeevan Mission were another concern raised in the meeting. Siddaramaiah said Karnataka had not received its share of ₹13,004 crore rupees due by the end of 2025 to 2026. He also highlighted financial pressure on sugar mills and farmers due to the current minimum support price for sugar. “The minimum support price of sugar at thirty one rupees per kilogram is outdated and mills are unable to pay farmers,” he said.

The state asked the Centre to revise the support price, increase ethanol procurement from distilleries in Karnataka and consider policy changes that would allow states to set or approve sugarcane prices.

Reiterating Karnataka’s demand for an AIIMS in Raichur, Siddaramaiah said the district continued to lag in health services, education and income levels. He said the institution would serve communities in the Kalyana Karnataka region, including a large Dalit and backward class population. The memorandum stated that Karnataka had already submitted the required project report and secured land, connectivity and administrative support needed for the establishment of the medical institute.