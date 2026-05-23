Cockroach Janta Party gambit a part of ‘cross-border’ influence operation, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Keralam Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday claimed that the emerging 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) trend on social media was part of a cross-border "influence operation" aimed at destabilising India and targeting the Centre. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses the State Leadership Meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. (@BJP4Keralam X/ANI Photo) (@BJP4Keralam X)

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar alleged that the campaign was being amplified through social media manipulation and foreign influence tactics.

"The #CockroachParty gambit is yet another classic cross-border 'influence operation' targeting India and PM @narendramodi govt - designed by vested interests to destabilise India - helped along by elements in our 'opposition'," Chandrasekhar said in the post.

Drawing attention to the role of technology and online propaganda, he further said, "In the age of social media, bots, AI and its weaponisation, influence operations are dangerous, effective ways to destabilise by building fake, seemingly organic narratives. I have always maintained that India's rise and its modernisation under PM @narendramodi will be resented by many countries and there will be many hurdles created for our continued rise."

Referring to global crises faced in recent years, Chandrasekhar said, "Starting with covid, worlds economies, even the biggest ones, including India, have had to face major challenges - pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, US-Iran war, Energy shocks, Chinese aggression - but through all these crises, PM Modi has kept all Indians protected, safe and resilient and kept our economy growing. #NeverForget. That is the mettle of true leadership, and our united response to countries and the world's challenges is the right thing to do today."

He also took a swipe at critics of the BJP and PM Modi, saying, "No cockroach, No petty Indian opposition politician, No Modi hating joker, No foreign vested interest can derail our collective resolve to build a better future for all Indians #ViksitBharat."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda reacted to the controversy surrounding the social media trend and alleged action against related accounts of the Cockroach Janta Party.

"I heard today that their X account has been banned. After demonetisation and the vote ban, the BJP has now implemented a 'cockroach ban.' If someone criticises you on social media in this manner, you have their accounts shut down. This is completely inappropriate in a democracy, but that is how things are running," Hooda told ANI.

Claiming that the trend reflected wider public sentiment, the Congress leader further said, "I believe this movement is a reflection of the youth, the deep-seated anger among them, and the flawed system the BJP has created that has completely compromised the governance structure."

He also cautioned against political appropriation of the campaign. “If this gets caught up in the Aam Aadmi Party's or someone else's trap, or if only one political entity tries to hijack it, the movement will simply fizzle out and die.”