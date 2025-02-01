Menu Explore
Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by 7 ahead of Union Budget

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 01, 2025 08:13 AM IST

As a result, the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,797 in Delhi with immediate effect.

Oil marketing companies on Saturday slashed the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by 7, ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is widely used in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. (PTI/File Photo)
The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is widely used in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. (PTI/File Photo)

The rate cut will come into effect immediately and, as a result, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be available at 1,797 in Delhi.

However, there is no change in the rate of the 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is widely used in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. Therefore, this price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

Oil companies regularly modify LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors.

In December last year, the oil companies raised the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by 62.

LPG prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes and transportation costs.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
