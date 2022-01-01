Home / India News / Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by 102.50
The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 1998.50 in Delhi from today. It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.
A 19-kg cylinder, following the new rate cut, will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,998.50 as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,101 in Delhi.(Representational image)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:10 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

In some relief for consumers on New Year, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by 102.50 effective from January 1, 2022.

It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

Last month on December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by 100 bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to 2,101 in Delhi which was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around 2,200 per cylinder.

However, there is no decrease in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders and their prices remain the same.

Earlier on November 1, prices of 19 kg Commercial cylinder saw a steep rise of 266, increasing the prices to 2,000.50.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. Earlier on October 1, prices of 19kg cylinders were increased by 43 and on October 6, 2.50 decrease in 19 kg commercial cylinder. On September 1, prices of 19kg cylinder were increased by 75.

lpg new lpg price
