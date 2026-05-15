Conducted special coaching classes, dictated questions: What CBI said on NEET kingpin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested PV Kulkarni, the alleged “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, accusing him of conducting “special coaching classes” at his Pune residence where he allegedly dictated questions, answer options and correct responses that later matched the actual examination paper. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested the alleged “kingpin” behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. (Amit shukla )

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Special classes, dictated questions and notes According to the agency, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, allegedly mobilised students in the last week of April with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14.

The CBI alleged that Kulkarni conducted special coaching sessions where he dictated questions, answer options and correct responses, which students copied by hand into notebooks.

The agency said the handwritten notes recovered during the investigation “exactly tallied” with the actual Chemistry paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

Kulkarni, originally from Latur, was arrested in Pune after interrogation, the CBI said.

It added that searches were carried out at multiple locations across the country in the last 24 hours, leading to the seizure of electronic gadgets, mobile phones and documents, which are now undergoing forensic analysis.

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What is happening? The CBI detained PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry faculty member from a reputed college in Latur, in connection with the alleged leak.

Kulkarni had retired four years ago and was part of the NEET paper-setting committee for Chemistry, PTI reported.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, on Friday questioned the director of a prominent coaching institute in Maharashtra’s Latur city, officials said.

A CBI team visited the residence of Shivraj Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), in the Shivnagar area late Thursday night and again on Friday morning as part of its inquiry into the case.

Officials said the agency team, comprising 28 members and currently stationed in Latur, has been conducting searches and questioning persons linked to the probe.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical courses, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, after which the Centre handed over the investigation to the CBI.