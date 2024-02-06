 Cong MP asks govt to probe 'hate crime' behind Indian students' deaths abroad | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Cong MP asks govt to probe 'hate crime' behind Indian students' deaths abroad

Cong MP asks govt to probe 'hate crime' behind Indian students' deaths abroad

PTI |
Feb 06, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Cong MP asks govt to probe 'hate crime' behind Indian students' deaths abroad

Raising a "matter of serious concern" during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Venugopal said that according to recent information shared by the External Affairs Minister in the Lok Sabha, a staggering 403 Indian students have lost their lives in foreign countries since 2018.

HT Image
HT Image

"Sir (Chair), this is not a number...families devastated, dreams shattered and futures extinguished," he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Citing the information provided by the minister, Venugopal said Canada topped the list with 91 incidents, followed by the United Kingdom with the 48 cases.

In the United States alone four Indian or Indian-origin students lost their lives in January this year.

"This number demands our immediate attention and collective efforts to ensure the safety of Indian students those who are studying abroad. We must ask whether some of these cases in fact (are) hate crimes. I urge the government to conduct a thorough investigation into each case to determine if hate crimes are a contributing factor. It is essential to address the root causes of this rise in violence.

"We cannot ignore the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones. As a nation, we have a responsibility to protect our students to give them the opportunity to learn and grow in a secure environment. The government must engage in robust diplomatic efforts with the countries where our students are studying," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader also made a case for establishing a comprehensive records system to accurately track and report incidents involving Indian students overseas.

In his Zero Hour submission, Sasmit Patra (BJD) asked the government to consider inclusion of "Ahimsa" or non-violence in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution as requested by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He further said the Odisha Assembly too has passed a resolution in this regard.

BJP MP Ashok Bajpai asked the government to bring a law to take action against people who denigrate Hindu culture and gods.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On