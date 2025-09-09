Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Congress alleges voter fraud in Rajura assembly constituency

PTI |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 10:51 pm IST

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that no action was taken after lodging of an FIR against "bogus online voter registrations" in Rajura.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed large-scale voter fraud in Rajura assembly constituency in Maharashtra, similar to the Mahadevapura case, and warned of approaching the court if action was not taken within a month.

"Between October 1 and October 15, 2024, as many as 11,667 fake voters were registered online in the Rajura constituency," Londhe claimed(Facebook/ Atul Londhe)

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that no action was taken in the last 11 months since the lodging of an FIR against "bogus online voter registrations" in Rajura.

BJP media coordinator Navnath Bun and state spokesperson Keshav Upadhye didn't answer phone calls.

"Between October 1 and October 15, 2024, as many as 11,667 fake voters were registered online in the Rajura constituency in Chandrapur district. Following a complaint by Congress candidate Subhash Dhote, 6,853 names were deleted. However, the police and administration have not shared details of the IP addresses, email IDs, and mobile numbers used in the fraudulent registrations," Londhe claimed.

He alleged that the BJP's Rajura candidate was caught with 61 lakh in cash and election material by the Election Commission's flying squad team, and a case was registered at Gadchandur police station.

"However, no action has been taken in this matter either," he claimed.

BJP's Deorao Bhongle defeated his nearest Congress rival, Subhash Dhote, from the Rajura assembly segment by 2,000 votes. Rajura is part of the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress spokesperson accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to commit voter fraud and pointed to similar irregularities in the Mahadevapura constituency recently flagged by Rahul Gandhi.

"Despite repeated representations by our candidate to the Election Commission, the district collector, and the superintendent of police, there has been no progress. If action is not initiated within a month, Congress will move the court," Londhe said.

Chandrapur District Congress Committee president and former MLA Subhash Dhote was also present during the press conference.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
