Congress releases second list of 10 candidates for Telangana assembly elections

The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the Telangana assembly elections, scheduled to be held on December 7.

Prominent among those who figure in the list are former government chief whip Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy from Bhupalpalli, former MP Ramesh Rathod from Khanapur (ST), former MLAs K Lakshma Reddy from Medchal and P Vishnuvardhan Reddy from Jubilee Hills.

Telangana PCC official spokesman Dasoju Sravan was also given a ticket from Khairatabad assembly constituency in Hyderabad. Senior leader KK Mahender Reddy, who lost thrice to Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao in Sircilla constituency in the past, has once again been given the Congress ticket from the same constituency.

The Congress has so far cleared candidates for 75 constituencies and is yet to finalise candidates for 19 more seats. The party is contesting in 94 out of 119 assembly seats in the state, while its allies in the Maha Kootami (Grand Allliance) are fighting in the remaining 25 seats. While TDP is contesting in 14 seats, Telangana Jana Samithi will put up candidates in eight seats and CPI in three.

The last date for filing nominations is November 19. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

