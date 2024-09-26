Congress reprimands Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh amid backlash over eateries' ID rule

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh was reportedly reprimanded by the Congress high command in Delhi over a contentious decision requiring food outlets across the state to display the identity cards of the owners prominently. PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The move, which the minister had announced earlier this week, sparked a backlash on social media and from within the party ranks, raising concerns about the Congress’s stance on such policies after it had previously criticised a similar move by the Uttar Pradesh government during the Kanwar Yatra.

Singh, who holds the Public Works and Urban Development portfolios, was summoned to Delhi for consultations and asked to refrain from making controversial remarks on the matter, reported India Today quoting party insiders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is reported to have expressed his displeasure with Singh’s handling of the matter, which has now snowballed into a significant issue for the state’s ruling party.

The policy mandates that shopkeepers and street vendors display their identity cards at their establishments, ostensibly to improve transparency and enhance security, according to Singh. The minister cited public concerns about the growing number of migrants in the state as a justification for the move.

"We have decided to make it mandatory for street vendors to display their ID cards, issued by the local street vendors' committee," Singh told reporters.

He added that the measure was designed to allay fears among locals regarding the increase in migrant workers in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in popular tourist areas such as Shimla.

Discontent in Congress

The cards would be issued along similar lines as those implemented by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, which had generated controversy for allegedly targeting minority communities.

Many within the Congress are concerned that the policy echoes the measures enacted in Uttar Pradesh, which were met with fierce opposition from prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, earlier this year, reported ANI.

The Congress leadership had cheered the Supreme Court's decision to stay the UP government’s directive in July, with leaders hailing it as a victory for secularism and justice. Now, facing a similar issue within a state where it holds power, Congress finds itself in a difficult position.

Singh has been asked by the Congress leadership to provide clarification on the rationale behind the decision and to ensure that future statements and policies are framed in a manner that does not generate confusion or controversy, according to ANI.

