Himachal Pradesh takes cue from UP govt, makes it mandatory to display ‘owner's ID’ at eateries

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order requiring shopkeepers and street vendors, particularly eateries, to display the owner's identification. State public works minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh announced that this order was issued during a joint meeting with the Public Works, Urban Development, and Municipal Corporation. Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT Photo)(HT Photo)

“We met with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items,” Vikramaditya Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee,” he added.

This follows a directive from the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, which mandated that the name and address of operators, proprietors, and managers be displayed at all food establishments. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed that chefs and waiters must wear masks and glovesand that CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants be installed.

Decision made amid rising number of migrants

Vikramaditya Singh told reporters that the decision was made in response to “apprehensions” voiced by several locals regarding the increasing number of migrants in the state.

“People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification,” he said.

The ID cards will be issued based on the model adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which first introduced the idea and sparked considerable controversy. Street vendors, especially those selling food items, will also be checked for hygiene and quality by the food supplies department, the minister said.

On Friday, in pursuance of a decision taken by the house on September 10, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a seven-member committee headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to formulate a policy for 'Street Vendors.'

A statement said Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Congress MLA Harish Janartha, and BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Singh Satti, and Randhir Sharma are the other members of the committee.

Recent protests by Hindu outfits

The decision to register outside workers using their real identities followed significant protests a few weeks ago regarding the demolition of alleged unauthorised sections of a mosque in Sanjauli. Hindu organisations carried out demonstrations across the state, calling for the registration of workers from outside who come to work in Himachal Pradesh.

The protesters also insisted that street vendor licenses be granted exclusively to locals. They expressed concerns over a rise in the number of street vendors from the Muslim community.