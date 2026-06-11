Congress to launch agitation against unemployment, paper leak from June end

The Congress party will launch a nationwide campaign against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over unemployment, price rise and exam crisis, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Thursday. The agitation is likely to start from June end and continue for 2-3 months. (PTI photo)

The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated PM Modi’s achievement as the country’s longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister.

“Under the leadership of INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, attended the meeting with AICC general secretaries, In-Charges and PCC Presidents from across India to discuss the present political situation. Unemployment, rampant paper leaks, skyrocketing inflation and economic destruction caused by the Modi Government’s disastrous policies were part of the agenda,” Venugopal tweeted after the meeting.

“We also discussed the state of our democracy, the threats to our Constitution and the need to continue our fight for social justice today,” he said.

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The agitation is likely to start June end and continue for 2-3 months.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of all Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, general secretaries, and state in-charges, Venugopal said, “Today’s meeting discussed the issue (rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha poll nomination) in detail. We will fight out this issue politically and legally. This is what the committee decided and discussed. For making a majority, this is the way... they are taking all MPs from other parties and making them resign and making them. Making them as BJP MPs.”

“On the other hand, this is the actual after voting, vote chori ke baad, this is seat chori. This is a clear cut seat chori. We will fight legally and politically. Then our meeting discussed the current political scenario of this country. Basically in the area of economic crisis. Petrol, diesel and LPG gas prices are increasing day by day. People are totally in distress. No action from the government. Unemployment is at its peak. MSME sector is completely destroyed. Youths are very much worried. They’re worried about their future. There is no employment,” Venugopal said.

A statement from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.