close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Congress will come back to power in Chhattisgarh with 3/4th majority’: Baghel

‘Congress will come back to power in Chhattisgarh with 3/4th majority’: Baghel

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, Baghel said the Congress government has fulfilled all the guarantees given by it.

The Congress will come back to power with a three-fourths majority in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday. Addressing a rally in Karimnagar, about 160 KM from here, he said the Congress government has fulfilled all the guarantees given by it.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

"Today in Chhattisgarh we fulfilled all the guarantees. So, the Congress is once again coming to power in Chhattisgarh with (securing) three-fourths majority. Believe Congress...you have seen KCR a lot. Believe those who created the Telangana state. You make Congress victorious and you will yourself feel strong." he said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Accused in Mahadev app case retracts statement against Baghel

Attacking the BRS party, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family hold 17 departments with them.

Alleging that Telangana has a debt burden of 5 lakh crore, he said if the people don't change the present government, the debt will become 10 lakh crore.

In a post on "X," Baghel, without taking names, said in Telangana, the BJP is worried about the future of its two "children" and there is a wonderful wave of the Congress going on in the state.

"The public says that whatever the looters have looted will be avenged. The Congress is forming the government here also with full majority," he said in the post.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out