Home / India News / Congress's 'emergency exit' swipe at Tejasvi Surya over ‘lessons on rescuing’ tweet

Congress's 'emergency exit' swipe at Tejasvi Surya over ‘lessons on rescuing’ tweet

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2023 08:19 PM IST

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had hit out at former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for urging central government to ensure safe return of stranded Indian nationals in Sudan.

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his reaction to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's tweet regarding the stranded Indian nationals in embattled Sudan. On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah posted a series of tweets urging the central government to initiate action to ensure the safe return of people belonging to Karnataka's Hakki Pikki tribe, drawing backlash from BJP leaders including Tejasvi Surya. (Also Read | On Sudan clashes, Siddaramaiah hits back at ‘appalled’ Jaishankar)

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)

Surya said that the BJP doesn't need “lessons on rescuing stranded Indians" from the Congress party and pointed to the Vande Bharat mission launched in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war to rescue thousands of stranded nationals in the war-torn country.

“Modi Govt has rescued lakhs of stranded Indians during Vande Bharat Mission, students during Ukraine war, nurses from Yemen and more. All Kannadigas will return safe!” he said in a tweet.

Taking a jibe at Surya, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted, “Just make sure this man isn’t in the flight fiddling with the emergency exit door,” in an apparent reference to the December 2022 incident when the Lok Sabha member “accidentally” opened the emergency door of a flight in Chennai.

On flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, Surya accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. As per IndiGo, the airline operator, “The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight’s departure.”

While IndiGo didn't name Surya, the civil aviation ministry confirmed his name in a response to a question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Lala Roy. Minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation, Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh replied, “As per the report submitted by M/s Interglobe Aviation Limited, the name of the passenger alleged in the incident is Tejasvi Surya who had boarded flight 6E-7339 (Chennai to Tiruchirappalli) at Chennai Airport on December 10, 2022. The emergency door opened accidentally as clarified by Interglobe Aviation Limited.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tejasvi surya siddaramaiah sudan + 1 more
tejasvi surya siddaramaiah sudan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out