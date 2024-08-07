Govt made Vinesh Phogat 'fall girl': Oppn cries ‘conspiracy’ over Olympics setback

‘Conspiracy’ was the buzzword for the opposition leaders as they targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over the shocking disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.(PTI)

Calling it a “black day” for Indian sports, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala reminded that Vinesh Phogat was at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest demanding action against former wrestling federation chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who was dragged by the Delhi Police at the instance of the BJP government in front of the Parliament when it was being inaugurated,” Surjevala said.

“If her weight was fine when she fought three bouts and won all three in one day, how did it go up by 100 gm? If this is not a conspiracy, what is?” he questioned.

Expressing disbelief and suspicion, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “I am unable to comprehend what has happened. But whatever it is, is very unfortunate. I feel there is a conspiracy... How can it be possible that a player of her stature does not know the value of her weight?”.

JMM MP Mahua Maji echoed similar sentiments, stressing the implausibility of Phogat's sudden weight increase.

"...After going ahead with so many rounds, she suddenly saw a 100 grams increase in her weight right before the finals. This is hard to believe. What were her team and managers doing? The opposition smells a conspiracy. It should be investigated," Maji insisted.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said: “The entire nation is proud of her because she is a champion. The way she qualified for the Olympics and reached the final, I feel this is a conspiracy. What happened just before the final that her weight increased (by 100 grams)?”

Earlier in the day, Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm.

On Wednesday, the weight for 50 kg women's wrestling was determined at 7:15 and 7:30 am for those participating in repechages and finals, Mandaviya said, adding that Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 grams.

"Therefore, she was declared ineligible for the competition," he said.

The opposition leaders, however, hit out at Mandaviya for detailing the financial assistance given to Vinesh Phogat for her Olympic preparations.

"As far as assistance for her preparation is concerned, the Government of India has provided all possible assistance to Vinesh Phogat as per her requirements," Mandaviya said in Lok Sabha.

Personal staff has also been appointed for her who are experts in their respective fields, he said.

"Famous Hungarian coach Voler Akos and physio Ashwini Patil are always with her. Apart from that, financial assistance was provided for personal support staff like various sparring partners, strength and conditioning experts for the Olympics, the details of which are as follows: Coach Woller Akos, Coach; Strength and Conditioning Expert Wayne Lombard; Physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil; Strength and Conditioning Expert Mayank Singh Garia; Shubham and Arvind, sparring partners," he said.

Mandaviya said a total financial assistance of ₹70,45,775 was given for the Paris Olympic cycle.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the government's response has been found wanting.

“After hearing the statement of the sports minister in the Lok Sabha today on Vinesh Phogat it’s apparent the Minister has chosen to make her the fall girl. Is it because she took this same government head on in her quest for justice against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?” she posted on X, along with a series of questions that she said went unaddressed.

“Will there be a detailed inquiry of the doctors, support team sanctioned and selected by the IOA? As an athlete herself did the chairperson PT Usha ensure that Vinesh was being monitored constantly to keep her well within the category she was competing in?” she wrote.

“Did the support team not ensure her weight and diet besides her training were being constantly supervised? After all it was the Olympics that one is competing in,” the Rajya Sabha member added.