Vinesh Phogat’s setback at Olympics: President Murmu, VP Dhankhar send powerful messages of support

In the wake of the shocking disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat just hours before the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their support and admiration for the athlete. India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France.(PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Phogat’s achievements and resilience saying her “extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud.”

“While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people. Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future,” Murmu posted on X.

‘Modi govt’s failure, sinister conspiracy': Congress on Vinesh Phogat row

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar echoed similar sentiments while pointing to Phogat’s indomitable spirit and contribution to Indian sports.

"Vinesh Phogat's remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics has made India proud. We all share her pain and disappointment at the setback she suffered. Her undaunted spirit remains a testament to courage, conviction, and perseverance. She will remain a champion in the hearts of people of this country. I wish her continued success and many more accolades in life," Dhankhar said.

The news of Phogat's disqualification after failing to make weight brought an outpouring of sympathy for her compatriots, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her as a "champion among champions" on social media platform X.

"You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," Modi said.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on.

“Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

Phogat was one of several Indian wrestlers who came out in protest last year seeking criminal action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, then chief of the Wrestling Federation of India and a minister in the previous Modi government.