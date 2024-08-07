PM Narendra Modi reacts to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: 'Setback hurts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight, describing the wrestler as a "champion among champions". PM Narendra Modi also exuded confidence that Vinesh Phogat would come back stronger following her disqualification. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.(PTI)

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” Modi wrote. Follow Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates here.

“At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” he added.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and sought first-hand information on the issue and India's options in the wake of Vinesh's setback.

The prime minister asked her to explore options to help Vinesh with her case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification, if that helps Vinesh.

Also Read | Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified and stripped of medal: Full rules explainer

Vinesh Phogat made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at an Olympics. However, she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after weighing in a few kilograms over her 50kg weight division in Wednesday morning’s weigh-in.

“Yes, she has been disqualified. She weighed 100 grams over her weight in the morning’s weight in. Our president Sanjay Singh is here and trying to make an appeal,” India’s national coach Virendra Singh Dahiya said.

As per rules, wrestlers have to show their weight on the morning of the preliminary rounds and the morning of the final. While she was well within the permissible limit of 50 kg on Tuesday, her weight increased throughout the day, when she went through three bouts.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Phogat was two kilograms above her weight at night and hence did not sleep to try everything in her capacity to fit the eligibility criteria – from jogging to skipping and cycling.