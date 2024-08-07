Vinesh Phogat's 'Gold lana hai' promise to her mother in emotional video call after scripting history in Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat made history at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman to make the final in wrestling at the Games. She defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 at Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B to assure herself of at least a silver, which will be India's fourth medal in Paris, with the previous three clinched by shooters. Vinesh Phogat during a video call with her mother after winning semifinal bout

Phogat kicked off her campaign on an unbelievable note when she stunned four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their opening match in the 50-kilogram division. Susaki, who had not conceded a single point en route to winning the gold in the same category in Tokyo Olympics, lost for the first time in 83 bouts. But for Vinesh, her campaign did not stop their as she won her quarterfinal match against Ukraine's Oksana Livach 7-5, then won her semifinal against Lopez to become the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final.

Following the historic win in the semifinal, Phogat made an emotional video call to her mother at the venue. The Indian wrestler blew kisses and gestured to her family with thumbs up as her mother teared up. During the call, a tearful Phogat said, “Gold lana hai! Gold (I will bring gold).”

It's been quite a journey for Phogat. She tore an anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and was taken out on a stretcher. Later in 2021, at the Tokyo Games, she suffered a defeat 'by fall' in the quarterfinals of the 53kg category. And even before she could recover from the heartbreaking loss, Phogat found herself grappled by off-field troubles. The 29-year-old from Harayan was accused of misconduct and suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) following the Tokyo Olympics. The off-field turmoil led her to consider retirement, but she instead chose to fightback against the system as she, with the support of fellow grapplers in Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, waged a war against the former WFI chief, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The battle, which continues in court, affected her career as well after Antim Panghal secured the Paris cut in the 53kg category following Phogat's absence from the World Championships. But she eventually qualified for the Olympics for the third straight time after dropping to the 50kg category.

Phogat will wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Wednesday. Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the second semifinal.