Paris Olympics 2024, Day 12 Live: Unstoppable Vinesh Phogat to lead wrestling gold rush; Chanu chases historic podium
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: After Neeraj Chopra turned on the style, the spotlight is on Mirabai Chanu, who aims to become India's first weightlifter to win two Olympic medals. Later, warrior Vinesh Phogat will fight for gold.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Are you ready? Because Vinesh Phogat is going for the kill. Overcoming all odds to enter the wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, Phogat is all set to lead the gold rush for Team India on Day 12 of the Paris Games 2024. On a day when defending champion Neeraj Chopra was calm as still water in the men's javelin qualification, Phogat showcased her tenacity and panache to rewrite history books at the Olympics. Vinesh became the first Indian woman grappler to enter the Olympic wrestling final....Read More
Defending champion Neeraj stormed into the final of an event he championed at the Tokyo Olympics. Superstar Neeraj, aka India's Golden Boy, fired his season's best throw of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round to enter the summit clash at the Paris Olympics. After Neeraj made a mockery of the group stage to put India on top, Vinesh spearheaded the nation's medal charge by doing the unthinkable in Paris.
‘Gold laana hai!’
Vinesh ended Yui Susaki's unbeaten run of 82 games with a stunning 3-2 win over the defending Olympic and world champion. Overpowering World No. 7 Ukrainian Ostava Livach in the quarter-finals, Phogat also outclassed Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to enter the wrestling final in Paris. “Gold laana hai (Have to bring gold),” Vinesh told her teary-eyed mother Premlata in a quick video call after the historic bout. Headling Day 12 of the Paris Games, on-song Vinesh will fight for the gold against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt tonight!
Chanu chasing historic podium in Paris
The stage is also set for Mirabai Chanu as the Tokyo silver medallist weightlifter will kickstart her campaign in Paris. Chanu’s entry weight is listed as 200kgs at the Paris Games. Chanu has lifted over 200kgs only once after her Tokyo heroics. China’s defending champion, Zhihui, is the front-runner in Paris. Zhihui bagged gold in Tokyo with an Olympic record in snatch (94kg), clean and jerk (116kg), and total lift (210kg).
India's schedule on Day 12 at the Paris Olympics:
Athletics
Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11.00 am
Men’s High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1.35 pm
Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 1.45 pm
Women’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1.55 pm
Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10.45 pm
Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (Final): Avinash Sable – 1.13 am (8 August, Thursday)
Golf
Women’s Individual (Round 1): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12.30 pm
Table tennis
Women’s Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1.30 pm
Wrestling
Women’s Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3.05 pm
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Kevin Durant creates US Olympic basketball scoring history!
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Kevin Durant is the career leader in points for the US in Olympic competition. The NBA icon passed Lisa Leslie for the record during the Americans' quarterfinal game against Brazil. Durant's basket with 3:06 left in the third quarter gave him six points in the game. Durant has 489 in his four Olympic appearances. Leslie finished her four Olympic appearances with 488 points and four gold medals.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Harmanpreet Singh reacts after India's semi-final exit
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Team India missed a golden chance to enter the hockey final of the Olympics for the first time in 44 years. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India went down 2-3 to Germany in a close last-four clash at the Paris Games. "This is extremely disappointing as we came here to win a gold medal. But, having said that, it's better to go home with bronze than nothing," Harmanpreet told Jio Cinema after the match. "When you lose in the semifinal game, it's not that easy to take as reaching the final is a dream of any athlete," the captain added.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Another hockey heartbreak for India
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Going down fighting against the mighty Germans, India recorded a 2-3 defeat in the men's hockey semi-finals of the Summer Games yesterday. Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring on a penalty corner. The India skipper also came up with an equaliser off a penalty corner in the 3rd quarter. However, two penalties by Jarmanpreet Singh cost India the lead. India will play Spain in the bronze medal match.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: How did India perform on Day 11 of Paris Olympics 2024?
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Neeraj Chopra announced himself at the grandest stage with a massive throw to enter the final. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals to script wrestling history. From javelin world champion Neeraj to wrestler Phogat, here's how Team India performed on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
RESULTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 11 -
Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat beats Yui Susaki in women's 50kg pre-quarterfinal
Vinesh Phogat beats Oksana Livach in women's 50kg quarterfinal
Vinesh Phogat beats Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in women's 50kg semifinal. She is guaranteed at least silver medal
Hockey
India lose 2-3 to Germany in men's hockey semi-final, face Spain in bronze medal match
Table Tennis
India lose 0-3 to China in men's team pre-quarterfinal
Athletics
Kishore Jena finishes in ninth position in his men's javelin throw qualification
Kiran Pahal finishes sixth and last in women's 400m repechage heat 1, fails to qualify for semi-finals
Neeraj Chopra through to men's javelin final with throw of 89.34m
Let's get ready to rumble!
Vinesh Phogat has the panache and mental fortitude to deliver an unprecedented gold. Fresh from becoming the first Indian woman grappler to enter the Olympic final, warrior Vinesh is all set to lead the gold rush for India at the Paris Olympics. Moving on from the hockey heartbreak, India will rely on Mirabai Chanu as the Tokyo silver medallist weightlifter is kickstarting her campaign on Day 12 of the Paris Games. Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar will get the action underway for India in the medal round of the mixed marathon walk relay.