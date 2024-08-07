Paris Olympics 2024, Day 12 Live: Unstoppable Vinesh Phogat to lead wrestling gold rush; Chanu chases historic podium

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 12: Are you ready? Because Vinesh Phogat is going for the kill. Overcoming all odds to enter the wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, Phogat is all set to lead the gold rush for Team India on Day 12 of the Paris Games 2024. On a day when defending champion Neeraj Chopra was calm as still water in the men's javelin qualification, Phogat showcased her tenacity and panache to rewrite history books at the Olympics. Vinesh became the first Indian woman grappler to enter the Olympic wrestling final....Read More

Defending champion Neeraj stormed into the final of an event he championed at the Tokyo Olympics. Superstar Neeraj, aka India's Golden Boy, fired his season's best throw of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round to enter the summit clash at the Paris Olympics. After Neeraj made a mockery of the group stage to put India on top, Vinesh spearheaded the nation's medal charge by doing the unthinkable in Paris.

‘Gold laana hai!’

Vinesh ended Yui Susaki's unbeaten run of 82 games with a stunning 3-2 win over the defending Olympic and world champion. Overpowering World No. 7 Ukrainian Ostava Livach in the quarter-finals, Phogat also outclassed Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to enter the wrestling final in Paris. “Gold laana hai (Have to bring gold),” Vinesh told her teary-eyed mother Premlata in a quick video call after the historic bout. Headling Day 12 of the Paris Games, on-song Vinesh will fight for the gold against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt tonight!

Chanu chasing historic podium in Paris

The stage is also set for Mirabai Chanu as the Tokyo silver medallist weightlifter will kickstart her campaign in Paris. Chanu’s entry weight is listed as 200kgs at the Paris Games. Chanu has lifted over 200kgs only once after her Tokyo heroics. China’s defending champion, Zhihui, is the front-runner in Paris. Zhihui bagged gold in Tokyo with an Olympic record in snatch (94kg), clean and jerk (116kg), and total lift (210kg).

India's schedule on Day 12 at the Paris Olympics:

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11.00 am

Men’s High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1.35 pm

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 1.45 pm

Women’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1.55 pm

Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10.45 pm

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (Final): Avinash Sable – 1.13 am (8 August, Thursday)

Golf

Women’s Individual (Round 1): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women’s Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1.30 pm

Wrestling

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3.05 pm