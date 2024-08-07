‘Modi govt’s failure, sinister conspiracy': Congress on Vinesh Phogat row

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala claimed on Wednesday that a sinister conspiracy was behind the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics final. She was ousted from the event because she was overweight by just 100 grams. Vinesh Phogat reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan.(Reuters file photo)

"140 crore Indians are stunned today with the sudden disqualification of Vinesh Phogat. It is a black day for Indian Sports. Modi Government has failed Indian sportspersons and the sports arena... Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 140 days in 2023 as the Modi Government looked sideways and did not give justice to her. Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who was dragged by the Delhi Police at the instance of the BJP government in front of the Parliament when it was being inaugurated," he said, per ANI.

Vinesh Phogat was one of several renowned wrestlers who protested against ex-BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment by him. The BJP later removed him as the wrestling federation's chief. However, the party gave a Lok Sabha ticket to his son later.

Surjewala said the weight increase was part of a conspiracy.

"She was undeterred and determined. Her valour and her capacity were never let down and finally, it led to her ensuring that the tricolour flew high at the Paris Olympics by beating a world champion and two others all in one day. If her weight was fine when she fought three bouts and won all three in one day, how did it go up by 100 gm? If this is not a conspiracy, what is?... We don't want a consolation tweet from the Prime Minister, we want justice from him... Why has he not moved the IOA to ensure justice for Vinesh Phogat... There is a sinister conspiracy behind denying a Gold medal to India," he said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacked PM Modi over his solidarity post on X.

"When she won the semi-finals yesterday, the Prime Minister did not congratulate her, but when she got disqualified today, he commented on it. Vinesh Phogat is a hard-working woman- on-field and off-field... She will get through this also," he added.

What the sports minister said on Vinesh Phogat?

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about the controversy in the Parliament today.

"Today her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, the Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action... The government provided every facility to her including personal staff," he said.