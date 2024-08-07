Congress MP claims 'conspiracy over protest' behind Vinesh Phogat's medal loss

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost her medal because there was a conspiracy against her over her protest against former BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Congress MP Balwant Wankhede claimed on Wednesday. Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez. (PTI file photo)

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg Olympics wrestling finals because she was overweight by a few grams. She will not receive the silver medal.

"It is very sad news for us. There is some conspiracy behind this. The entire country knows she was protesting at Jantar Mantar... she did not get justice and now if she wins, they would have had to honour her which some people might not have liked," the MP claimed, per PTI.

Narendra Modi speaks to PT Usha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian Olympics Association chief PT Usha and took information on what options India has against the decision.

He also wrote on X to show solidarity with the wrestler.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” he said.

Vinesh Phogat was one of the several international wrestlers who protested against the controversial politician at Jantar Mantar over sexual harassment allegations against him.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was removed as the wrestling federation chief. He was not fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. However, his son won the polls from his seat on the party's ticket. Singh later said the ticket to his son was a sign of the party's support to him.