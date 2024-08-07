PM Modi directed IOA to act on Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification: Sports minister in Lok Sabha

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Indian Olympic Association has registered a strong protest with the United World Wrestling against Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her gold medal bout. New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Making a detailed statement in the Lok Sabha regarding Phogat's shocking disqualification, Mansukh Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also directed IOA president PT Usha to take appropriate action.

“Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics because of being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in 50-kg category. As per rules and regulations of UWW, weight of all the athletes across all the categories is measured every morning. Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 gm, following which she was disqualified,” Mandaviya said.

"The IOA (Indian Olympic Association) has registered strong protest with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris... PM Modi has spoken to her and asked her to take requisite action in the matter," he said.

“The government provided every facility to her including personal staff,” the minister added, listing the financial assistance provided to Phogat.

The opposition INDIA bloc sought clarification on his statement, and when not given, staged a walkout from the house.

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification at the Paris Olympics has sparked a huge outrage back home, with opposition leaders calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Phogat – who was at the forefront of a lengthy protest demanding action against former wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment allegations – scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son reacts to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification: 'Loss for...'

Congress MP Selja raised questions about the team management, saying, “Managers are there, it is their job. All our athletes and sportspersons go there, and every little thing of theirs is monitored."

"Their diet is watched over, what they are drinking, what they are eating, the type of food they are consuming. So, what was the reason this girl's weight increased? Who didn't pay attention? This has to be answered," she said.

"We were hoping since morning that this girl would bring home the Olympic gold medal, who has struggled on the streets, and today, this has happened to her. Why did it happen? How did it happen?" the Congress leader asked.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda called for a review of the decision that led to Phogat's disqualification.

"When the entire nation was sitting for Vinesh's final bout, hoping for her to win the gold medal, the whole country was stunned. Everyone feels the pain in their hearts, but Vinesh was, is, and will remain a champion for the entire nation. She worked very hard to reach the final," he said.

"While all the other players were practicing, she was sitting in a protest for justice, and then worked hard to reach here. In the eyes of the nation and the world, she is a true champion," the MP said.