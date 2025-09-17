'Continued success in service of nation': Tharoor greets PM Modi on 75th birthday

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday joined political leaders in extending his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Shashi Tharoor wished the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “continued success” in his service to the nation.(Hindustan Times)

“Wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said in a post on X, while also sharing pictures of him interacting with PM Modi.

Tharoor further wished the Prime Minister “continued success” in his service to the nation. “May the year ahead be filled with good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of the nation,” he said.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted PM Modi with “best wishes”. “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished PM Modi. “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health,” he posted on X.

PM Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with political leaders from both the Centre and Opposition, and a host of world leaders, greeting him. President Droupadi Murmu, in her birthday wish to PM Modi, said he had “instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.”

“Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” President Murmu added.

BJP leaders and union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Rajnath Singh were among leaders who lauded the Prime Minister's leadership.

World leaders including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Australian PM Anthony Albanese among others also greeted the Prime Minister with birthday wishes.