Controversial ex-IAS Puja Khedkar's father divorced? His poll affidavit reveals

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Dilip Khedkar, who recently filed his nomination for the Maharashtra assembly election, indicated his marital status as "divorced"

Dilip Khedkar, father of discharged IAS probationer Puja Khedkar is all set to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections as an Independent candidate from the Ahmednagar South constituency. However, his marital status in the nomination paper has sparked another row.

Dilip Khedkar with daughter Puja Khedkar and ex-wife Manorama. (HT)
Dilip Khedkar with daughter Puja Khedkar and ex-wife Manorama. (HT)

According to his recent affidavit, Khedkar, who recently filed his nomination for the assembly polls, indicated his marital status as "divorced", a status contradictory to the information provided by him in his affidavit during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A screengrab of Dilip Khedkar's poll affidavit.(ECI)
A screengrab of Dilip Khedkar's poll affidavit.(ECI)

In his previous affidavit, Khedkar declared himself as married to Manorama Khedkar. He also described her as his wife and detailed their jointly owned properties adding that their household was an “undivided Hindu family.”

For the unversed, Dilip Khedkar contested the 2024 general elections from the Ahmednagar constituency on the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi party's ticket. He failed to win.

Dilip Khedkar, Manorama living in the same bungalow

The recent documents, which were accessed by the publication, show that Dilip and Manorama Khedkar filed for divorce by mutual consent in Pune's family court in 2009. Their separation was finalised on June 25, 2010.

Despite their divorce proceedings, the couple reportedly continued to live together in a bungalow in the Baner area of Pune, owned by Manorama Khedkar.

Earlier in August, police registered a case against Dilip Khedkar on charges of threatening and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty in Pune, PTI reported.

Dilip Khedkar is controversial ex-IAS Puja Khedkar's father

IAS Probationer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar was suspended with immediate effect from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in September this year for allegedly misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits, charges which were categorically denied by her.

Khedkar was discharged from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
