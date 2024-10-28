Stage set for Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora battle in Mumbai's Worli

With the Maharashtra Assembly election less than a week away, the stage is set for an epic showdown in Mumbai's key Worli constituency where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is set to face Eknath Shinde's Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora. Milind Deora will contest against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli.

Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday nominated Milind Deora against ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Mumbai’s Worli.

Shinde’s decision to pit Deora, a seasoned Maharashtra politician, against incumbent MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will make Worli a high-voltage contest in the assembly polls.

Milind Deora's strong commitment to the Worli constituency has been highlighted by his gratitude towards the party’s decision to nominate him as a Mahayuti candidate.

Deora's candidacy announcement comes just a day after Aaditya Thackeray submitted his nomination for the same seat, a battleground where the UBT has seen narrow victories in the past.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Milind Deora was tasked by the Shiv Sena to manage the pivotal Worli constituency, traditionally a stronghold for Aaditya Thackeray.

Even though Thackeray has historically maintained an advantage in this seat, recent assembly elections revealed a vulnerable lead of only 6,500 votes for Uddhav Thackeray's party.

Who is Milind Deora?

Milind Deora is a prominent Rajya Sabha member with a political history as a three-time MP from South Mumbai. Tasked with overseeing the influential Worli constituency during the Lok Sabha elections, he has consistently demonstrated leadership in the region.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Deora is a seasoned politician who handled several government positions such as Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping during the second Manmohan Singh administration.

Milind Deora: A young leader in Indian politics

Recognised as one of the youngest parliamentarians at just 27, Deora's early foray into Indian politics was groundbreaking. He represented the prestigious Mumbai South constituency in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.

His father, Murli Deora, was a significant political figure in the Congress party and the longest-serving president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. He was a Mayor of Mumbai and a Minister of Cabinet rank.

Aaditya Thackeray to fight Milind Deora

Aaditya Thackeray will also have to reckon with Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS who has also been given a ticket from the constituency.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI before filing his nomination, Aaditya Thackeray said that he was confident that the people would bless him.