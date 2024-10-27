Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena announces 20 candidates in new list; Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam among faces

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.



The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. A former Union minister who served in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Deora quit Congress and joined the Shiv Sena in January this year.



Sanjay Nirupam, a former Congress leader who quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena, is in poll fray from Dindoshi assembly seat, which falls under Mumbai North West Lok Sabha segment.



Nilesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane is the Shiv Sena candidate from Kudal seat.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Sanjay Nirupam is contesting from Dindoshi while Milind Deora is fighting against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.