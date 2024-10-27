Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena announces 20 candidates in new list; Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam among faces

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2024 09:39 PM IST

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. A former Union minister who served in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Deora quit Congress and joined the Shiv Sena in January this year.

Sanjay Nirupam, a former Congress leader who quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena, is in poll fray from Dindoshi assembly seat, which falls under Mumbai North West Lok Sabha segment.

Nilesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane is the Shiv Sena candidate from Kudal seat.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Sanjay Nirupam is contesting from Dindoshi while Milind Deora is fighting against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.
Sanjay Nirupam is contesting from Dindoshi while Milind Deora is fighting against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //