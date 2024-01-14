Milind Deora latest Congress young turk to quit, Eknath Shinde welcomes him to Shiv Sena

Former Union minister Milind Deora who ended his family's 55-year relationship with the Congress on Sunday, hours before Rahul Gandhi's east-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began, joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the afternoon -- in a major blow to the Grand Old Party. Hours before the official induction of Milind Deora and several other Congress leaders to the Shinde fold, Eknath Shinde said he was not aware of the developments but Milid Deora was welcome to the party. Milind Deora joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena hours after quitting the Congress.

Ending days of speculation, Milind Deora, disgruntled over the seat-sharing talks between Uddhav Sena and the Congress, Deora on Sunday announced that he would be quitting the Congress. "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," Milind Deora tweeted at 8.36am.

Milind Deora explains politics of GAIN and PAIN

After joining the Shinde Sena, Milind Deora explained why he decided the quit the Congress severing the ties of decades. Milind said the Congress his father joined was different from present-day Congress as their focus now is to only oppose PM Modi. "If PM Modi today says Congress is a good party, they would oppose it," Milind said adding that he wanted to be part of politics of GAIN - growth, aspiration, inclusivity, nationalism and not politics of PAIN, personal attack, injustice and negativity.

Why was Milind Deora upset with Congress?

Milind Deora has been the two-time MP of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019, it was won by Uddhav MP Arvind Sawant. In the seat-sharing talks between Uddhav Sena and the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc, Sena said it should contest the seats that it already has. Going by this, the Mumbai South will go to the Uddhav Sena while Milind Deora wants to contest from it. Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Uddhav Sena is the largest party in Maharashtra and hence the Congress should start from zero in Maharashtra.

After Scindia, Jitin Prasada, RPN Singh, Hardik Patel, Milind Deora leaves Congress

Milind Deora's exit takes forward the exodus started by Jyotiraditya Scindia and then continued by Jitin Prasada, Alpesh Thakor, Anil Antony, Hardik Patel, Jaiveer Shergill -- all young leaders. Apart from them, the party in the last three years witnessed the exit of senior leaders like Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sunil Jakhar, Ashwani Kumar, RPN Singh, and Amarinder Singh.