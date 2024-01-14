Milind Deora, who quit Congress, to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today: Full itinerary

Milind Deora, the former Union minister who resigned from the Congress, will join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday. In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years." Milind Deora (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The development comes even as speculation was rife in political circles over the past few days that the son of Congress stalwart late Murli Deora is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Along with Milind Deora, 10 former municipal corporations, 25 senior party functionaries and 20 top trader and merchant unions unions will also join the Shiv Sena. About 400 workers will also be joining the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Deora in Varsha on Sunday.

Milind Deora to join Shiv Sena today: Full itinerary

At 10.30am, Milind Deora will leave from his residence - Ramalayam - for Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai - where MLA Sada Sarvankar will be present.

At 11am, Deora will offer prayers at Siddhivinayak temple.

Around 12 noon, he will pay respect at Balasaheb Thackeray statue at Regal Cinema.

At 12.30pm, he will arrive at Ramalayam.

Around 1.30pm, Deora will leave for the official residence of Eknath Shinde's Varsha bungalow in Malabar Hill.

At 2pm, at Paksh Pravesh, Shinde will be present along with senior ministers and party leaders.

Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deora was also the head of the Mumbai Congress earlier.