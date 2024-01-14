close_game
Milind Deora resigns from Congress: 'Ending my family's 55-year relationship'

Milind Deora resigns from Congress: ‘Ending my family’s 55-year relationship’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2024 08:51 AM IST

Congress leader Milind Deora resigns from the primary membership of Congress.

Milind Deora on Sunday announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending his family’s 55-year relationship with the party.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party...," Milind Deora wrote on social media X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

