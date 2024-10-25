Maharashtra elections: Who is Milind Deora, Shiv Sena leader up against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli seat

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to field Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli assembly constituency in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls. Milind Deora joined politics at the age of 27.(PTI )

Shiv Sena's announcement comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination for the same constituency.

Who is Milind Deora: Contender against Aditya Thackeray in Maharashtra Assembly polls

Milind Deora is currently Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member and a three-time MP from South Mumbai. During the Lok Sabha elections, Deora was given the task of handling the high-profile Worli constituency for the party.

Born in Rajasthan, Milind Deora is a seasoned politician who held several key positions in the government, notably as the Minister of State for Communications & Information and Technology and Shipping in the second Manmohan Singh administration.

Milind Deora: An early entrant in Indian politics

Deora is recognised for his early entry into Indian politics and became one of the youngest members of parliament at the age of 27. He served as a member of the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha, representing the prestigious Mumbai South constituency.

Milind Deora played a significant role in advocating for urban infrastructure projects and championed causes such as public sanitation, healthcare, and beautification initiatives in Mumbai.

Deora's father, Murli Deora, was a prominent Congress leader. In Mumbai, he was the longest-serving president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. His impressive career included roles as the Mayor of Mumbai, a Member of Parliament in both Houses, and a Minister of Cabinet rank, showcasing his dedication to public service and leadership within the community.

Milind Deora vs Aditya Thackeray

Despite being Aaditya's constituency, the Worli assembly saw a mere 6500 vote lead for UBT. Deora and Aditya Thackeray will also have to reckon with Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS who has also been given a ticket from the constituency.