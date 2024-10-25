Menu Explore
‘He’s promoting Khalistanis…': Capt Amarinder Singh's big charge at Canada PM Justin Trudeau

ByHT News Desk
Oct 25, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Captain Amarinder Singh said that Justin Trudeau was only interested in attracting Sikh votes in Canada.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday alleged that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is responsible for India-Canada's rocky relationship and alleged that he was promoting the Khalistani propaganda.

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh alleged that Trudeau ruined India-Canada ties. (PTI Photo)
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh alleged that Trudeau ruined India-Canada ties. (PTI Photo)

The BJP leader told ANI, "Canadian PM Trudeau has ruined the relationship between India and Canada. Trudeau is interested in only one thing and that is getting the Sikh votes for his own election. He doesn't care what happens, he has done this earlier also. He is promoting Khalistanis at the moment."

Alleging that Trudeau is supporting Khalistanis, Singh said that the Canadian PM is only interested in attracting Sikh votes in Canada given the fact that elections are approaching.

"This is something that is not acceptable. When I was in government, the Canadian defense minister was in India visit, I refused to meet him," said Captain Singh on the India-Canada diplomatic row.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of Indian government agents' involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

The recent diplomatic row erupted between the two countries when Canada labelled India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation of Nijjar's death.

Trudeau faces calls for resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces calls for resignation as Liberal leader as Liberal MPs convened on Parliament Hill, according to a report by CBC News.

During the closed-door meeting, dissenting MPs conveyed their grievances to Trudeau, reflecting growing discontent within the party.

Dissident Liberal MPs also presented a document during the meeting giving Trudeau an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28, however, it didn't specify any consequences if he fails to meet the deadline.

Will lead party in next elections: Trudeau amid calls for resignation

Amid rising dissent against him, Justin Trudeau said that he will lead his Liberal Party into the next election, dismissing a request by some party members to not run for a fourth term.

Trudeau said there were “robust conversations” ongoing about the best way forward, but "that will happen as me as a leader going into the next election”.

No Canadian prime minister in more than a century has won four straight terms.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
