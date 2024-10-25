Patiala court orders arrest of Capt Amarinder’s former adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Patiala chief judicial magistrate Amandeep Kamboj has ordered the arrest of Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, an officer on special duty (OSD) with former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in a corruption case. The allegations are that BIS Chahal, during the previous Congress tenure and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, received bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in properties. (HT Photo)

The orders, uploaded on Friday, directed the station house officer of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in Patiala to arrest Chahal and produce him before the CJM’s court on October 28.

The court had on Tuesday stated that Chahal stands charged with the offence under Sections 13 (1) B and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the disproportionate assets case registered against him by the VB.

On October 4, the Punjab and Haryana high court had dismissed Chahal’s anticipatory bail plea.

The allegations are that Chahal, during the previous Congress tenure and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, allegedly received hefty bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in some properties. The inquiry was initiated by the vigilance in November 2022 in respect of two properties-- a marriage palace on the Patiala-Fatehgarh Sahib road and the construction on a commercial site located at PUDA Enclave-1, Nabha Road, Patiala.

The FIR was registered in August 2023.