Maharashtra polls: Milind Deora to take on Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

Mumbai: In a significant political development, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced its decision to field Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora as its candidate for the Worli assembly seat, setting up a high-stakes contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Milind Deora of Shinde’s Sena will take on Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya. (File Photo)

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde believes that justice for Worli and Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward and will share our vision soon. It's Worli now!" Deora announced on X.com.

Deora, who recently joined Shiv Sena after feeling marginalised in the Congress party, had initially been considered for the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat against Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT). However, that seat was ultimately contested by the Shiv Sena's Byculla MLA, who was unsuccessful in her bid.

The constituency, which Thackeray won in his electoral debut in 2019, is now poised for a triangular contest, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Sandeep Deshpande emerging as the third contender.

Worli's political landscape has seen significant shifts over the years. The constituency was represented by Sachin Ahir during his National Congress Party tenure from 1999 to 2014, before being defeated by Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde. When Thackeray expressed interest in contesting from Worli, the party orchestrated a strategic move by bringing Ahir into their fold and elevating him to the Legislative Council. Shinde was similarly accommodated to ensure a clear path for Thackeray.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Thackeray earned praise for his hands-on management of the crisis, personally overseeing patient admissions at the Worli Dome hospital. However, recent Lok Sabha elections showed declining margins in the Worli assembly segment, prompting internal discussions about relocating him to Sewree, a constituency with a stronger Marathi demographic. Thackeray ultimately chose to remain in Worli.

"In democracy, everyone has right to contest. When it comes to us, Deora knows how strong we are. We are not in over confidence and will bravely face contest," said Ahir, responding to the development.

The contest has drawn additional interest with BJP leader Shaina NC expressing her desire to enter the fray, while MNS chief Raj Thackeray has already conducted two meetings supporting his candidate. Notably, none of the primary contestants—Deshpande, Thackeray, or Deora—reside in Worli, with their homes spread across Dadar, Bandra, and Pedder Road respectively.

The political dynamics extend beyond Worli, with negotiations underway regarding the nearby Mahim constituency, where Raj Thackeray's son Amit is making his electoral debut. MNS leaders are seeking a smooth election process, informally requesting the withdrawal of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant and suggesting that sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar step aside. Conversely, some Shiv Sena leaders are advocating for Deshpande's withdrawal to simplify the electoral path for both Thackeray cousins—Aaditya and Amit.