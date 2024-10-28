Delhi wakes up to 'very poor' air quality days ahead of Diwali despite firecracker ban

As the Diwali week begins, Delhi's overall air quality on Monday morning was better than the previous day, but still in the 'very poor' category, which is hazardous for health. The national capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 264 at 6 am, almost 90 points down from yesterday's AQI. However, the Delhi AQI still falls in the "very poor" category, the IQair website showed. In Delhi's Pitampura, the air quality index figure stood at 167 on Monday. (HT Photo)

This marks a significant improvement in air quality compared to the past two days when the AQI had dropped vigorously due to a lack of strong winds.

Meanwhile, in Delhi's Pitampura, the air quality index figure stood at 167 at 6 am, according to the data fetched by the IQair website.

Delhi pollution: AQI crosses 320 in some places

In Delhi's Defence Colony, the air quality index figure was recorded at 324 indicating a rising trend in the pollution levels in the national capital. The AQI is likely to take a turn for the worse as Diwali celebrations will begin from Monday across the National Capital Region. (NCR)

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor' as calm winds prevented the dispersion of pollutants. Some areas in the national capital recorded 'severe' pollution levels.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 355 at 4 pm as against 255 on Saturday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Data from 37 of the city's 40 monitoring stations was shared by the CPCB. It showed that three stations -- Bawana, Burari and Jahangirpuri -- recorded 'severe' air quality.

Delhi pollution: Steps taken to improve air quality?

In the wake of Diwali and the upcoming winter season, the Delhi government has taken several steps to curb pollution in order to achieve a better Air Quality Index. These steps include pushing for public transport, curbing dust pollution, and a firecracker ban during the festival season.

Another crucial action in this direction was to invoke the Centre’s emergency Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when the air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to decline in the winter months. At present, GRAP Stage 2 (when AQI is between 301 and 400) has been activated in Delhi by the Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) since October 21.

Ban on firecrackers, Gurugram poses a threat

All conventional firecrackers are banned in Delhi-NCR, allowing only green crackers that do not use barium salts in their production, since 2020. However, due to the absence of distinction between a green cracker from a normal one, authorities have been imposing a blanket ban every winter since 2020.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order banned the manufacturing, storage, selling, delivery through online platforms, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi until January 1, 2025.

Despite that, cross-border smuggling and doorstep delivery of firecrackers, including traditional ones, is set to exacerbate pollution woes in the Capital, according to a spot check by HT at shops selling fireworks in Gurugram.