High AQI alert: How breathing polluted air could put your brain at serious risk for hemorrhagic stroke

Hemorrhagic stroke is a neurological emergency that happens when a blood vessel inside on the brain ruptures and bleeds. It is life-threatening and can be triggered by air pollution. With the rising AQI levels, especially in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and others, air pollution has become a pressing health concern. Pollutants in the air can affect each part of the body, from lungs to heart to skin. Air pollution can trigger hemorrhagic stroke.(Photo by American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Charulata Sankhla, Consultant Neurophysician. P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, said, “Recent studies have shown serious consequences of air pollution on neurological disorders. Air pollution is responsible for one in five cases of deaths caused by stroke. It is also observed that air pollution is responsible for 30-83% of strokes across various studies.”

ALSO READ: Toxic air alert: How polluted air can harm your health, from heart to brain

Dr. Charulata Sankhla mentioned that there has been an increase in the number of deaths caused by air pollution-related strokes, especially in low- and middle-income countries. One of the primary causes of this is rapid industrialisation.

How can air pollution cause hemorrhagic stroke?

The dangers of air pollution on brain health.(Unsplash)

“It is found that O3 found in air pollution triggers abnormal depositions in blood vessels of the brain leading to increased incidence of bleeds. It is also seen that increased PM diffuses into the blood from lungs giving rise to reactive oxygen species (ROS) leading to thinning of arteries of the brain. This causes increase in blood pressure,” explained the Neurophysician.

ALSO READ: High AQI alert! How air pollution can harm pregnant women, affect baby's health

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can also exacerbate pre-existing chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity. But the effect of air pollution on brain health is extremely concerning. “Several studies have shown increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke with exposure to air pollution below the levels set by WHO. As alarming it might sound, decreasing exposure to air pollution is the need of the hour,” added Dr. Charulata Sankhla.

ALSO READ: High AQI alert: Stroke to cardiac arrest; know the hidden dangers of air pollution on heart health

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.