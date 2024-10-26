High AQI alert! How air pollution can harm pregnant women, affect baby's health

The rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in many states such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana is a pressing concern. The toxic air can affect each part of the body, and lead to serious illnesses. The pollutants in the air can get inside the lungs and affect breathing. Pregnant women are vulnerable to toxic air and can get severely affected. Pregnant women are vulnerable to toxic air and can get severely affected. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, said, “Air pollution poses significant risks to pregnant women and their developing fetuses, affecting maternal health and fetal development. Exposure to pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2) has been linked to a range of adverse outcomes.”

Impact on fetal development:

Studies have shown that pregnant women exposed to high levels of air pollution are at an increased risk of complications such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and developmental delays. For instance, fine particulate matter can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to inflammation and reduced oxygen supply to the fetus.

Trigger pre-existing maternal health conditions:

Air pollution can exacerbate pre-existing maternal health conditions, such as asthma and hypertension, leading to further complications. Pregnant women with asthma may experience more frequent attacks when exposed to polluted air, which can endanger both their health and that of their unborn child.

Neurodevelopmental issues in children:

Research suggests a disturbing connection between air pollution and neurodevelopmental issues in children. Babies born to mothers exposed to high levels of air pollution during pregnancy may have a higher risk of cognitive impairments and behavioral problems later in life.

Long-term exposure:

The effects of air pollution are not limited to immediate pregnancy outcomes. Long-term exposure can lead to chronic health issues for both mothers and their children, including respiratory problems and increased susceptibility to diseases.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.