Delhi’s high AQI is prompting people to escape to hills and tea plantations; Munnar, Coonoor top trends: Report

Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) is getting worse by the day, making people explore the hill stations more. According to a report by the Economic Times, travel bookings surged by 30%, with people of Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh leading the trend. People from these areas are escaping to hill stations and other places with fresh air, especially during the Diwali holidays. With Diwali vacations on the way, people see it as an opportunity to escape to places with better air quality to spend their holidays. (Pexels)

Delhi-NCR and Punjab face the problem of deteriorating air quality every year, right before the winter season. During and after the Diwali break, the Air Quality Index gets worse. Smog covers the cities, and pollutants in the air also trigger health issues. With Diwali vacations on the way, people see it as an opportunity to escape to places with better air quality to spend their holidays.

ALSO READ: Could poor AQI be behind your mood swings? Shocking effects of air quality on mental health

Coffee and tea plantations are top destination trends

Rajeev Kale, president & country head-holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India), in an interview with The Economic Times, said that people prefer the coffee and tea plantations in and around India for a rejuvenating break. Munnar, Coonoor, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan top the destination trends for a refreshing vacation.

Munnar

SD Nandakumar, president & country head, leisure travel & MICE, SOTC Travel added that Nagaland and Meghalaya are also in the charts of being the travellers’ favourites for their refreshing surroundings, clean landscapes and picturesque views.

ALSO READ: High AQI alert: Stroke to cardiac arrest; know the hidden dangers of air pollution on heart health

What contributes to the rising AQI levels?

Delhi AQI remains poor, and with the festival season coming in, it is expected to get worse. Majorly, crop stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring states, high vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and heavy dust from construction activities contribute to the rising AQI levels.

Air pollution is getting worse in Delhi-NCR.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

According to the Economic Times report, surrounding hill stations and cities of Delhi, mainly Dehradun and Jaipur report better air quality and receding pollution trends. This is further prompting Delhites to book their vacations right away to these places. People are also prioritising their health and wellbeing and booking resorts outside the city to celebrate the festival.

ALSO READ: Toxic air alert! How air pollution can exacerbate allergic reactions, affect lungs, skin