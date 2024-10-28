‘It is s battlefield’: Vijay fires shots at DMK, Tamil Nadu Governor in 1st rally

Actor Vijay made a significant splash in the political arena with his first rally in Villupuram district on Sunday, eight months after announcing his electoral debut. The rally, held at V Salai in Vikravandi, saw lakhs of supporters flock to hear Vijay's vision for Tamil Nadu. Actor-turned-politician Vijay addresses the rally at Vikravandi in Villupuram on Sunday. (ANI)

At the rally, Vijay unveiled his party's ideology, emphasising equality, social justice, secularism, and the promotion of Tamil as the administrative language in courts. He also advocated for removing the post of the Governor. Vijay stressed that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), would champion secular social justice ideologies.

"This is not a cine field; it is a battlefield," Vijay declared, urging his party members to be vigilant and serious about their political mission.

Vijay took a strong stance against divisive politics and corruption, indirectly criticising the DMK and BJP. He described TVK's first opponent as an "ideological enemy" that engages in divisive politics and the second as a "political enemy" that runs a corrupt government

"Those spoiling the country with divisive politics is TVK's primary ideological enemy. The next is a selfish family looting Tamil Nadu in the name of Dravida model (governance), using the names of Periyar and Anna; its our political enemy," the actor said.

Vijay said the late veterans MG Ramachandran and NT Ramarao where ridiculed as mere cinema actors when they made their political plunge "but they continue to remain in the hearts of the people" of the respective states - Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

"Some here have been painting anyone entering politics with a particular colour, fooling people but they will be doing underground dealings, make noises during election and always talk about fascism. And create majority-minority fears among people who are united," he said, addressing the well-attended state public conference at Vikravandi in this district.

Speaking passionately to the crowd, Vijay underscored the importance of Tamil, describing it as the "language of the court and temple" in Tamil Nadu. He called for a cultural renaissance that honors the region's rich heritage and expressed a commitment to ensuring that Tamil remains central to the state's identity.

New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics?

Vijay's entry into politics has generated significant interest, with many watching his moves closely. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, slated for 2026, will be a crucial test for TVK. With his rally, Vijay has sent a strong message that he is committed to bringing about change in the state.